Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$81.14.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DCBO shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Docebo from C$90.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Docebo from C$63.50 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of Docebo stock opened at C$41.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a PE ratio of -69.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$49.86. Docebo has a 52-week low of C$32.35 and a 52-week high of C$117.55.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

