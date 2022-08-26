Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $245.00.

ALIZY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Allianz from €230.00 ($234.69) to €225.00 ($229.59) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Allianz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Allianz from €250.00 ($255.10) to €245.00 ($250.00) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Allianz from €255.00 ($260.20) to €260.00 ($265.31) in a report on Sunday, May 15th.

Get Allianz alerts:

Allianz Stock Performance

Allianz stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. Allianz has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $26.52. The company has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.98.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.