Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $245.00.
ALIZY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Allianz from €230.00 ($234.69) to €225.00 ($229.59) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Allianz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Allianz from €250.00 ($255.10) to €245.00 ($250.00) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Allianz from €255.00 ($260.20) to €260.00 ($265.31) in a report on Sunday, May 15th.
Allianz Stock Performance
Allianz stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. Allianz has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $26.52. The company has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.98.
Allianz Company Profile
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
