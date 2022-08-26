Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WTKWY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €115.00 ($117.35) to €120.00 ($122.45) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €104.00 ($106.12) to €109.00 ($111.22) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Wolters Kluwer Trading Up 1.0 %

WTKWY opened at $105.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. Wolters Kluwer has a fifty-two week low of $87.92 and a fifty-two week high of $119.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.80 and its 200 day moving average is $101.11.

Wolters Kluwer Cuts Dividend

About Wolters Kluwer

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.5457 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.41%.

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

