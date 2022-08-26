UPM-Kymmene (OTCMKTS:UPMKY) and Mativ (NYSE:MATV) Financial Contrast

UPM-Kymmene (OTCMKTS:UPMKY – Get Rating) and Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

UPM-Kymmene pays an annual dividend of $1.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Mativ pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. UPM-Kymmene pays out 45.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mativ pays out 64.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of UPM-Kymmene shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of Mativ shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of UPM-Kymmene shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Mativ shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UPM-Kymmene 13.76% 12.57% 8.65% Mativ 4.91% 13.90% 3.90%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UPM-Kymmene and Mativ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares UPM-Kymmene and Mativ’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UPM-Kymmene $12.38 billion 1.14 $1.77 billion $2.65 9.98 Mativ $1.44 billion 0.54 $88.90 million $2.47 10.05

UPM-Kymmene has higher revenue and earnings than Mativ. UPM-Kymmene is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mativ, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for UPM-Kymmene and Mativ, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UPM-Kymmene 0 1 0 0 2.00 Mativ 0 0 0 0 N/A

UPM-Kymmene currently has a consensus price target of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.45%. Given UPM-Kymmene’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe UPM-Kymmene is more favorable than Mativ.

Volatility & Risk

UPM-Kymmene has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mativ has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

UPM-Kymmene beats Mativ on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UPM-Kymmene

UPM-Kymmene Oyj operates in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides eucalyptus, birch, and softwood pulp grades for tissue, specialty and graphic papers, boards, and packaging; sawn timber for construction, packaging, distribution, joinery, and furniture industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for fuel distributors, transportation, and oil and petrochemicals industries. It is also involved in the generation of electricity through hydro, nuclear, and condensing power plants. In addition, the company offers self-adhesive papers and film label stocks for product and information labelling to label printers and brand owners in food, beverage, personal care, pharmaceutical, and retail segments; label papers and release liners, fine papers, and flexible packaging, as well as label and packaging papers production lines for retailers, printers, publishers, distributors, and paper converters; and graphic papers for advertising, magazines, newspapers, and home and office to publishers, cataloguers, retailers, printers, and merchants. Further, it provides plywood and veneer products for construction, vehicle flooring, liquefied natural gas shipbuilding, and other manufacturing industries; wood and wood-based biomass, and forestry services for woodland and forest owners; outdoor products for construction, and granulates for injection molding and extrusion; wood-based lignin products for industrial use and cell culture hydrogel products for biomedical applications; and biomedical products. The company primarily operates in Europe, North America, and Asia. UPM-Kymmene Oyj was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

About Mativ

Mativ Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as offers other coating solutions and converting services for healthcare, construction, industrial, transportation and filtration end-markets. The Engineered Papers segment provides low ignition propensity cigarette papers that are designed to self-extinguish when not actively being smoked; reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products use in machine-made cigars; alkaline battery separator papers; and commodity paper grades for printing and writing, flooring laminates, and food service packaging. It also offers Botani, a hemp and botanical solution, which includes hemp wraps, fillers, and rolling/pre-roll papers for the natural fibers industry. The company was formerly known as Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. and changed its name to Mativ Holdings, Inc. in July 2022. Mativ Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

