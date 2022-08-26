Analyzing Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) & DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) and DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.5% of Exact Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of DermTech shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Exact Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of DermTech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Exact Sciences and DermTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exact Sciences -37.90% -22.07% -11.19% DermTech -748.29% -49.02% -43.48%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Exact Sciences has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DermTech has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Exact Sciences and DermTech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exact Sciences 0 2 10 0 2.83 DermTech 0 1 3 0 2.75

Exact Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $69.14, suggesting a potential upside of 73.29%. DermTech has a consensus target price of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 213.85%. Given DermTech’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DermTech is more favorable than Exact Sciences.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Exact Sciences and DermTech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exact Sciences $1.77 billion 4.00 -$595.63 million ($4.23) -9.43 DermTech $11.84 million 15.63 -$78.33 million ($3.56) -1.73

DermTech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exact Sciences. Exact Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DermTech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services. The company's pipeline products focus on enhancing the Cologuard test's performance characteristics and developing blood and other fluid-based tests. It has license agreements with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research; and Hologic, Inc. Exact Sciences Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

About DermTech

(Get Rating)

DermTech, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions. The company also provides adhesive skin sample collection kits, as well as gene expression assays for the Th1, Th2, IFN-gamma, and Th17 inflammatory pathways. In addition, it is developing UV damage DNA risk assessment products, as well as non-melanoma skin cancer diagnostic and cutaneous T-cell lymphoma rule out test products, as well as offering health-related and information services through electronic information and telecommunication technologies. The company sells its products primarily to pathology and oncology practitioners. DermTech, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

