DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund (NYSE:DTF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.48

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.48 and traded as low as $12.05. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund shares last traded at $12.05, with a volume of 131 shares trading hands.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.48.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Company Profile
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund (DTF)
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.