DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund (NYSE:DTF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.48

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.48 and traded as low as $12.05. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund shares last traded at $12.05, with a volume of 131 shares trading hands.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.48.

Get DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund alerts:

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 24,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.