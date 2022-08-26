M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $186.17

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 186.17 ($2.25) and traded as low as GBX 182.50 ($2.21). M Winkworth shares last traded at GBX 190 ($2.30), with a volume of 6,086 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

M Winkworth Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 178.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 186.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,000.00.

M Winkworth Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were paid a GBX 2.70 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. M Winkworth’s payout ratio is presently 44.21%.

In related news, insider Simon Agace bought 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 162 ($1.96) per share, with a total value of £1,458 ($1,761.72).

M Winkworth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

