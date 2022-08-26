Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.23

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.23 and traded as low as $29.85. Empire shares last traded at $30.11, with a volume of 360 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EMLAF. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Empire from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Empire from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Empire from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Empire alerts:

Empire Stock Down 1.7 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.23.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,600 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Farm Boy, Longo's, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations, as well as operates grocery e-commerce stores under the banners, such as Voilà, Grocery Gateway, IGA.net, and ThriftyFoods.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.