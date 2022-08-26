Plant Health Care (LON:PHC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.86

Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.86 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 10.76 ($0.13). Plant Health Care shares last traded at GBX 10.85 ($0.13), with a volume of 176,928 shares trading hands.

Plant Health Care Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 10.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.06 million and a P/E ratio of -6.03.

Get Plant Health Care alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Plant Health Care

In other news, insider Jeffrey Tweedy bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,041.57).

About Plant Health Care

Plant Health Care plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural biological products and technology solutions in the Americas, Mexico, and internationally. It offers products to enhance the yield and quality of crops, such as corn, soybeans, citrus, sugar cane, and rice, as well as fruits and vegetables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plant Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plant Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.