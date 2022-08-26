Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $333.74

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 333.74 ($4.03) and traded as low as GBX 315 ($3.81). Pets at Home Group shares last traded at GBX 319 ($3.85), with a volume of 872,231 shares.

PETS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Pets at Home Group from GBX 510 ($6.16) to GBX 470 ($5.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Pets at Home Group to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 280 ($3.38) in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 385 ($4.65) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 451.67 ($5.46).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 1,329.17.

In other Pets at Home Group news, insider Michael Iddon sold 19,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 323 ($3.90), for a total transaction of £63,831.26 ($77,128.15).

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

