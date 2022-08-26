Short Interest in Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRNW) Increases By 260.0%

Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRNW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 260.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ahren Acquisition Stock Performance

AHRNW stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. Ahren Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ahren Acquisition by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 1,037,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 137,500 shares in the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ahren Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ahren Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Ahren Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Ahren Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000.

Ahren Acquisition Company Profile

Ahren Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination with a company fueled by deep technology and/or deep science.

