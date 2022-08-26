Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 83.7% from the July 31st total of 62,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Atlantic American worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AAME opened at $3.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average of $2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.44 million, a P/E ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.31. Atlantic American has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $4.59.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

