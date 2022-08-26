Short Interest in Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) Rises By 410.0%

Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 410.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Growth during the second quarter worth about $198,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Growth during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Growth during the first quarter worth about $1,537,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Growth during the first quarter worth about $914,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Growth during the first quarter worth about $1,556,000.

Agile Growth Price Performance

NASDAQ AGGRU opened at $9.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84. Agile Growth has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $10.02.

Agile Growth Company Profile

Agile Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to acquire businesses in the technology industry, including infrastructure, and horizontal and vertical enterprise application software; healthcare IT; financial technology; robotics/automation; and education technology, as well as additional software and technology segments.

