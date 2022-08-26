Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 88.8% from the July 31st total of 36,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAB opened at $10.00 on Friday. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $10.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99.

Get Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $496,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 199,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 99,898 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $998,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.