Short Interest in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Declines By 51.3%

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a decrease of 51.3% from the July 31st total of 5,220,000 shares. Approximately 10.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 632,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of ACET stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. Adicet Bio has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.75. The company has a market capitalization of $601.67 million, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 2.27.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.10). Adicet Bio had a negative net margin of 93.18% and a negative return on equity of 16.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adicet Bio will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACET. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Adicet Bio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Adicet Bio to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adicet Bio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

In related news, insider Blake Aftab sold 6,968 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $125,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,406. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 15,299 shares of company stock worth $261,135 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACET. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 69.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 204.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

