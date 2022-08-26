Short Interest in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Declines By 51.3%

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a decrease of 51.3% from the July 31st total of 5,220,000 shares. Approximately 10.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 632,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Adicet Bio Stock Performance
Shares of ACET stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. Adicet Bio has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.75. The company has a market capitalization of $601.67 million, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 2.27.
Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.10). Adicet Bio had a negative net margin of 93.18% and a negative return on equity of 16.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adicet Bio will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, insider Blake Aftab sold 6,968 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $125,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,406. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 15,299 shares of company stock worth $261,135 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adicet Bio
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACET. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 69.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 204.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Adicet Bio
Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.
