AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE) Short Interest Update

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a decrease of 76.5% from the July 31st total of 205,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 75,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

AltEnergy Acquisition Price Performance

AEAE stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. AltEnergy Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEAE. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,730,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $9,850,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $8,372,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $5,920,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,791,000. Institutional investors own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

About AltEnergy Acquisition

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire and operate businesses in the renewable energy or related clean technology sectors.

