Entain (LON:ENT) PT Raised to GBX 2,000

Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,950 ($23.56) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 56.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) price target on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($23.56) price target on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Entain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,203 ($26.62).

LON ENT opened at GBX 1,281 ($15.48) on Wednesday. Entain has a 12 month low of GBX 994.60 ($12.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,500 ($30.21). The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,240.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,426.32. The stock has a market cap of £7.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,558.33.

In other news, insider Rob Wood sold 98,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,370 ($16.55), for a total transaction of £1,353,299.70 ($1,635,209.88).

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

