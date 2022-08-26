MKM Partners Trims Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Target Price to $125.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by MKM Partners from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $115.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.58.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $85.72 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $79.03 and a 1-year high of $357.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.99. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of -0.61.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total transaction of $216,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,922,742.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total transaction of $216,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,922,742.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $683,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,523 shares of company stock worth $4,653,294 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth $19,002,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after buying an additional 13,963 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,076,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

