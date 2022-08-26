Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Lowered to $76.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

ZM has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $142.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.58.

ZM stock opened at $85.72 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $79.03 and a 12-month high of $357.93. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of -0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.66 and its 200 day moving average is $109.99.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $697,068.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $213,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,714,017. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $697,068.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,523 shares of company stock worth $4,653,294. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $507,208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 93.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,400,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,054 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 22.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,562,000 after purchasing an additional 973,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 26.3% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,632,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,739,000 after purchasing an additional 963,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

