Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Tracsis (LON:TRCS)

Tracsis (LON:TRCS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,350 ($16.31) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.43% from the stock’s current price.

Tracsis Stock Down 1.2 %

TRCS opened at GBX 1,035 ($12.51) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 930.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 962.91. Tracsis has a twelve month low of GBX 800.08 ($9.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,115 ($13.47). The stock has a market capitalization of £307.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12,937.50.

About Tracsis

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware products, and consultancy services for the rail industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety management, planning and delivery of work, remote condition monitoring and data acquisition, and asset virtualization/intelligent infrastructure/digital railway.

