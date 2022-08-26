Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 225 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 225 ($2.72) price objective on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 122 ($1.47) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.69) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.69) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 135 ($1.63) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 157.27 ($1.90).
Vodafone Group Public Stock Up 0.2 %
VOD stock opened at GBX 116.56 ($1.41) on Monday. Vodafone Group Public has a 12 month low of GBX 105 ($1.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.71). The firm has a market cap of £32.55 billion and a PE ratio of 1,942.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 124.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 126.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
Vodafone Group Public Company Profile
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
