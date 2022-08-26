Oppenheimer Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for OSI Systems in a report released on Monday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.36. The consensus estimate for OSI Systems’ current full-year earnings is $6.13 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for OSI Systems’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. OSI Systems had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

OSI Systems Trading Up 1.4 %

OSIS has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $89.72 on Wednesday. OSI Systems has a one year low of $76.09 and a one year high of $103.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in OSI Systems by 3.4% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 21,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in OSI Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in OSI Systems by 58.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 35,964 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in OSI Systems by 16.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in OSI Systems by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 652,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,753,000 after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

(Get Rating)

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.