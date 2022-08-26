DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.16 Per Share

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 24th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker expects that the sporting goods retailer will earn $2.16 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $11.00 per share.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. OTR Global raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.37.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE DKS opened at $110.22 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 55.70% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 16.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, Director William J. Colombo acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $404,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,622.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth about $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.