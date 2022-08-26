Brokers Set Expectations for Tricon Residential Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:TCN)

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Tricon Residential in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 21st. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Tricon Residential’s current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share.

TCN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $11.75 to $12.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

NYSE TCN opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of $9.33 and a 12 month high of $17.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average of $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.01.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $286,054,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 531.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,500,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836,273 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $97,541,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $54,847,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Tricon Residential by 52.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,179,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,476 shares during the period. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

