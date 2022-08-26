Cormark Comments on Pollard Banknote Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:PBL)

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pollard Banknote in a report released on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.49. The consensus estimate for Pollard Banknote’s current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share.

Get Pollard Banknote alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Acumen Capital reduced their price target on Pollard Banknote from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Pollard Banknote from C$47.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Pollard Banknote Trading Up 0.2 %

PBL opened at C$20.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$539.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77. Pollard Banknote has a 12 month low of C$18.82 and a 12 month high of C$51.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.95.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$115.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$124.46 million.

Pollard Banknote Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Pollard Banknote’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

About Pollard Banknote

(Get Rating)

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and eGaming Systems. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.