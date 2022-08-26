Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Kohl’s Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Kohl’s in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kohl’s’ current full-year earnings is $3.00 per share.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 15.04%. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on KSS. OTR Global lowered shares of Kohl’s to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.27.

NYSE:KSS opened at $30.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.21. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $26.07 and a 1-year high of $64.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 172.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonas Prising acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonas Prising bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Boneparth bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $750,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,707. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

