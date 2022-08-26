Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) was downgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BNS. Cormark raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$84.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$87.36.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Shares of TSE BNS opened at C$75.69 on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$71.21 and a 52-week high of C$95.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$77.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$83.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$90.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.05.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported C$2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.78 billion. Analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.6099992 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.