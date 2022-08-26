Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) was downgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on BNS. Cormark raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$84.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$87.36.
Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance
Shares of TSE BNS opened at C$75.69 on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$71.21 and a 52-week high of C$95.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$77.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$83.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$90.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.05.
About Bank of Nova Scotia
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.
Recommended Stories
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.