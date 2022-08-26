Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Price Target Raised to C$21.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares cut Algonquin Power & Utilities to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an outperfrom under weight rating to a sector perform under weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.83.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

AQN opened at C$18.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.90. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of C$16.75 and a 1 year high of C$20.19. The stock has a market cap of C$12.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69.

Insider Transactions at Algonquin Power & Utilities

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

In related news, Senior Officer Jennifer Sara Tindale sold 3,999 shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.38, for a total value of C$73,495.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$579,051.40.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

