Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Raised to C$55.00 at CSFB

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at CSFB from C$46.00 to C$55.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BLX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Boralex from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Boralex from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Boralex from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Boralex to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$49.50.

TSE:BLX opened at C$50.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.79. Boralex has a one year low of C$30.04 and a one year high of C$51.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$45.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.87.

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$168.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$176.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Boralex will post 1.1497705 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

