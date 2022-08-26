Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$83.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price objective of C$94.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to C$86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$86.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$87.36.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TSE BNS opened at C$75.69 on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$71.21 and a 12-month high of C$95.00. The company has a market cap of C$90.24 billion and a PE ratio of 9.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$77.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$83.81.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported C$2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.78 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.6099992 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.