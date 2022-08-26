Analysts Set Expectations for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TCYMF)

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Tingyi (Cayman Islands)’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Stock Performance

Shares of TCYMF stock opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. Tingyi has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.86.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, milk tea, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

