Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Altisource Asset Management Trading Down 2.2 %
NYSE AAMC opened at $19.58 on Friday. Altisource Asset Management has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $27.44.
Altisource Asset Management Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altisource Asset Management (AAMC)
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.