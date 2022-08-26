StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CareCloud in a report on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of CareCloud from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on CareCloud to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.
Shares of MTBC opened at $3.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.80 million, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42. CareCloud has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $8.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average of $4.28.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTBC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CareCloud in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CareCloud in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CareCloud during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CareCloud during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 24.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.
