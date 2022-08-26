Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Bridgeline Digital Stock Up 5.9 %
Shares of BLIN opened at $1.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Bridgeline Digital has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $6.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.48.
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Bridgeline Digital had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 7.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at Bridgeline Digital
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 72,341 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.08% of the company’s stock.
About Bridgeline Digital
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.
Further Reading
