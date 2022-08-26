Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of BLIN opened at $1.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Bridgeline Digital has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $6.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.48.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Bridgeline Digital had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 7.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Bridgeline Digital

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital

In other news, CEO Roger E. Kahn purchased 81,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $112,018.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,256.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Bridgeline Digital news, CEO Roger E. Kahn purchased 81,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $112,018.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,256.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Roger E. Kahn purchased 67,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $93,178.65. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,907.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 196,568 shares of company stock valued at $266,497 over the last quarter. 6.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 72,341 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

