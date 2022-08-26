Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush upgraded Skyline Champion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Skyline Champion to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

NYSE SKY opened at $60.91 on Friday. Skyline Champion has a 12 month low of $43.04 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.63 and a 200-day moving average of $58.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.98.

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.46. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 40.73%. The company had revenue of $725.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.65 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 5,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $394,989.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,589,215.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,864,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,842,000 after buying an additional 335,974 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,490,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,316,000 after purchasing an additional 167,921 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,415,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,520,000 after purchasing an additional 162,051 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 46.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,829,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,377,000 after purchasing an additional 582,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 12.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,502,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,249,000 after buying an additional 165,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

