Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.41 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Palo Alto Networks in a research report issued on Monday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron forecasts that the network technology company will post earnings of $3.41 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Palo Alto Networks’ current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.88.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $575.58 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $421.55 and a 52 week high of $640.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $509.10 and its 200-day moving average is $532.88. The company has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of -211.61, a P/E/G ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks are set to split on the morning of Wednesday, September 14th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, August 22nd. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 13th.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,038 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $883,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,670 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 804,072 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $397,164,000 after buying an additional 25,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $6,072,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 696,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,321,100.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.09, for a total transaction of $1,647,156.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 481,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,605,136.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $6,072,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 696,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,321,100.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,466 shares of company stock valued at $417,451,666. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.