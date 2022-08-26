InPlay Oil (IPOOF) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Drilling oil & gas wells” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare InPlay Oil to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares InPlay Oil and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio InPlay Oil $90.84 million $91.82 million 2.69 InPlay Oil Competitors $817.53 million -$622.81 million 3.67

InPlay Oil’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than InPlay Oil. InPlay Oil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InPlay Oil 0 0 1 0 3.00 InPlay Oil Competitors 708 2128 1839 55 2.26

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for InPlay Oil and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

InPlay Oil presently has a consensus target price of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 115.52%. As a group, “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies have a potential upside of 17.60%. Given InPlay Oil’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe InPlay Oil is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

InPlay Oil has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InPlay Oil’s rivals have a beta of 1.81, suggesting that their average share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.1% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares InPlay Oil and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InPlay Oil 58.06% 65.94% 29.99% InPlay Oil Competitors -43.05% -13.77% -4.42%

Summary

InPlay Oil beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium assets located in West Central Alberta that focus on the Pembina and Willesden Green pools. The company also holds interest in the Belly River light oil property; and the Duvernay light oil play. InPlay Oil Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

