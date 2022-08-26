StockNews.com Upgrades Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) to Buy

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on Central Pacific Financial from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Central Pacific Financial Trading Up 2.9 %

Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $23.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.05. Central Pacific Financial has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $644.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $70.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.25 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 29.75%. On average, analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2,830.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 421,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,748,000 after buying an additional 406,690 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Central Pacific Financial by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 753,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,015,000 after purchasing an additional 295,134 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Central Pacific Financial by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 358,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 204,284 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Central Pacific Financial by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,168,000 after acquiring an additional 179,672 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Central Pacific Financial by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,125,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,198,000 after acquiring an additional 160,812 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Pacific Financial

(Get Rating)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.