RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $776.33.

A number of research firms recently commented on RTLLF. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €670.00 ($683.67) price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €1,055.00 ($1,076.53) to €970.00 ($989.80) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €738.00 ($753.06) to €689.00 ($703.06) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RTLLF opened at $574.65 on Friday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $517.50 and a one year high of $1,155.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $618.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $653.41.

About RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and sale of professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers iCombi Pro and iCombi Classic, a combi-steamer with intelligent cooking paths, as well as care products for combi-steamers; iVario, a multifunctional cooking system that cooks in liquids or with contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

