boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BHHOF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered boohoo group to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. BNP Paribas cut shares of boohoo group to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Shares of BHHOF stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. boohoo group has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average is $1.19.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

