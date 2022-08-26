Financial Comparison: Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) vs. Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC)

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.2% of Apartment Income REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Apartment Income REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Dividends

Apartment Income REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.5%. Apartment Income REIT pays out 29.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment pays out 308.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apartment Income REIT $740.85 million 9.06 $447.62 million $6.08 7.16 Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment $14.96 million 8.58 $12.28 million $0.35 18.66

This table compares Apartment Income REIT and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Apartment Income REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment. Apartment Income REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Apartment Income REIT and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apartment Income REIT 2 3 2 0 2.00 Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment 0 0 1 0 3.00

Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus price target of $48.57, suggesting a potential upside of 11.56%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.51%. Given Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is more favorable than Apartment Income REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Apartment Income REIT and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apartment Income REIT 127.20% 47.81% 14.92% Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment 71.33% 21.56% 2.69%

Volatility & Risk

Apartment Income REIT has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Apartment Income REIT beats Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apartment Income REIT

(Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia. AIR common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIRC, and are included in the S&P 400. For more information about AIR, please visit our website at www.aircommunities.com.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

(Get Rating)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and RMBS. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Farmingdale, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.