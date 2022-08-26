Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.38.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACGL. Barclays reduced their target price on Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $734,334.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,824,707.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $356,541.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $734,334.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,824,707.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,783 shares of company stock worth $2,458,993. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $47.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.77 and a 200-day moving average of $46.07. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $37.44 and a one year high of $50.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

