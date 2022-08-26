Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.43.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Genius Sports from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $5.25 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at $11,915,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genius Sports by 71.8% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,945,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,288 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its position in Genius Sports by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,477,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,848 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in Genius Sports by 71.9% during the first quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,395,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 203.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,599,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,449 shares in the last quarter. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genius Sports Stock Up 5.3 %

Genius Sports stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.82. Genius Sports has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $24.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $71.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.70 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 54.23% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genius Sports will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

