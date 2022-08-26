Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Dollarama Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Dollarama in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Dollarama’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.03 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DOL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$80.50 to C$82.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.85.

Dollarama stock opened at C$82.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$77.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$72.39. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$53.39 and a 1-year high of C$83.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70.

In other news, Director Josée Kouri sold 1,800 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.30, for a total value of C$133,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,954 shares in the company, valued at C$516,682.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is 8.97%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

