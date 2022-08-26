KeyCorp Comments on Herc Holdings Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:HRI)

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Herc in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 21st. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $12.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.73. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Herc’s current full-year earnings is $11.81 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Herc’s FY2023 earnings at $14.67 EPS.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $640.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.11 million. Herc had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 28.42%. Herc’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HRI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Herc to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Herc from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.83.

Shares of HRI stock opened at $126.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.18 and its 200 day moving average is $127.40. Herc has a twelve month low of $83.43 and a twelve month high of $203.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Herc’s payout ratio is 25.47%.

In other news, CFO Mark Irion bought 218 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.88 per share, with a total value of $25,479.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,044,332.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Herc by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,365,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $395,232,000 after buying an additional 46,992 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Herc by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,327,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,994,000 after acquiring an additional 227,854 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Herc by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,630,000 after acquiring an additional 261,276 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Herc by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 849,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,548,000 after purchasing an additional 226,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Herc by 546.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 711,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,169,000 after purchasing an additional 601,625 shares during the last quarter.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

