Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 99,643 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 48% compared to the typical daily volume of 67,284 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Pinterest from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.76.

Pinterest Stock Up 14.1 %

Shares of PINS opened at $24.01 on Friday. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $66.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 77.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). Pinterest had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CEO William J. Ready purchased 222,551 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.47 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,720.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,720.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William J. Ready acquired 222,551 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.47 per share, with a total value of $5,000,720.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 222,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,720.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $7,400,430.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 547,884 shares of company stock worth $10,308,331. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,395,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,598,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,789,000 after purchasing an additional 36,383 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 63,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Pinterest by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 321,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after buying an additional 16,609 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Featured Articles

