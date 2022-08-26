CBRE Group, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share (NYSE:CBRE)

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CBRE Group in a report released on Monday, August 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.95. The consensus estimate for CBRE Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.18 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CBRE Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CBRE. Raymond James increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CBRE Group to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.20.

CBRE Group stock opened at $83.45 on Wednesday. CBRE Group has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $111.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 29.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 37.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,361,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,212,000 after purchasing an additional 368,674 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in CBRE Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 510,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,577,000 after acquiring an additional 15,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 44,660 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

