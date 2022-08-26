Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,012.98

Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,012.98 ($24.32) and traded as high as GBX 2,117.20 ($25.58). Johnson Matthey shares last traded at GBX 2,088 ($25.23), with a volume of 105,750 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JMAT shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,110 ($25.50) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($30.81) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,328.57 ($28.14).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,069.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,012.98. The company has a market cap of £3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,422.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Stephen Oxley acquired 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,133 ($25.77) per share, with a total value of £383.94 ($463.92).

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

