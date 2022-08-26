Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $128.21

Shares of Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 128.21 ($1.55) and traded as high as GBX 148 ($1.79). Begbies Traynor Group shares last traded at GBX 147 ($1.78), with a volume of 158,991 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BEG shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 138 ($1.67) price target on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Begbies Traynor Group alerts:

Begbies Traynor Group Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 143.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 128.21. The company has a market cap of £226.59 million and a P/E ratio of 1,415.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Begbies Traynor Group Increases Dividend

Begbies Traynor Group Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Begbies Traynor Group’s previous dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th.

(Get Rating)

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Advisory and Transactional Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Begbies Traynor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Begbies Traynor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.