Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.04

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.04 and traded as high as C$1.21. Pan Orient Energy shares last traded at C$1.21, with a volume of 300,000 shares.
Pan Orient Energy Stock Down 2.4 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.25 million and a PE ratio of 5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.58.
Pan Orient Energy Company Profile
Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 27 sections of oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Pan Orient Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Orient Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.